Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency through Jan. 27

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With more freezing weather on the way, the city of Pueblo has declared a temporary housing and shelter emergency, effective through Jan. 27.

The ordinance will allow churches to use their buildings as temporary housing.

“During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless. The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for the period of time during the declaration.,” the order reads.

The emergency declaration begins Wednesday at 5 p.m.

