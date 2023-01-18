Power restored after car crash triggers outage in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver knocked out power for thousands after smashing into a transformer Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Powers and Grinnell Boulevard, which is just south of the Colorado Springs Airport. State Patrol tells 11 News the driver may have been going too fast for the road conditions. They were uninjured.

At one point, more than 2,000 customers were without power, including the airport.

Crews are responding to an electrical outage affecting about 2,000 customers in the southeast part of town. Est. restoration time is 1-4 hours. Track the status at https://t.co/NDugHxvALm. Please use caution when driving through intersections where stoplights may be out. pic.twitter.com/NScG3JGiIk — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) January 18, 2023

A spokesperson for the airport told 11 News the outage was very brief and didn’t impact any flights.

Utility crews had service restored to all customers by 6:30 a.m.

