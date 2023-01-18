Power restored after car crash triggers outage in southeast Colorado Springs

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver knocked out power for thousands after smashing into a transformer Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Powers and Grinnell Boulevard, which is just south of the Colorado Springs Airport. State Patrol tells 11 News the driver may have been going too fast for the road conditions. They were uninjured.

At one point, more than 2,000 customers were without power, including the airport.

A spokesperson for the airport told 11 News the outage was very brief and didn’t impact any flights.

Utility crews had service restored to all customers by 6:30 a.m.

