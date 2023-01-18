Mom of missing Colorado Springs woman pleads for help and support ahead of murder trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jepsy Amaga Kallungi has not been seen or heard from since 2019, and her mother is fighting to be in Colorado Springs in time for the murder trial for Dane Kallungi.

Dane Kallungi had a pre-trial readiness conference in El Paso County court Tuesday. His lawyers and prosecutors told they judge they are ready for trial.

This comes after the trial was delayed, per a motion from the defense, back in September. In early January, a detective’s testimony expected to be in the trial was brought into question. The judge ruled to keep that testimony in the case.

Jepsy was last known to be living in Colorado Springs. Her mom, Margie Amaga, is living in Hong Kong and has been trying to get to Colorado since her daughter disappeared. Margie Amaga says she has been denied several U.S. visa’s and is now pleading for help from leaders.

“I hope the government is going to help us. I need support,” Amaga told 11 News Reporter Melissa Henry. “I am so thankful to everyone who is working hard on the case of my daughter ... I want to fight for my daughter. I want to be there.”

11 News reached out to the offices of Colorado Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, as well as the office for Representative Doug Lambourn to ask if they could help get Margie Amaga into the U.S. for the trial. Representatives from all offices say they are looking into the case.

Trial is set to start Feb. 7th. There is one more pre-trial readiness conference the day before.

