MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help

Missing teen Leah Zander.
Missing teen Leah Zander.(Photo provided by Leah's mother)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter.

The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

The last time this article was updated, police did not have a reason to believe Zander was in any danger.

Anyone with information on her location can call her family at 719-641-3826. You can also call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 23-02784.

KKTV 11 News has also been in contact with Zander’s father and paternal grandmother.

WATCH: Colorado Parks & Wildlife honors Pueblo rangers for live-saving efforts
