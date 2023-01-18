Man and woman arrested in Colorado Springs days after a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested following a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial incident involving deputies occurred on Jan. 12 when two suspects fled from an area in Cimarron Hills in unincorporated El Paso County. The driver in the suspect vehicle reportedly drove into oncoming traffic before deputies called off the chase.

On Monday, the two suspects were located by the Metro Fugitives Unit (MFU) living in a motor home in Colorado Springs. Both were taken into custody.

One suspect was identified as a man, Aaron Miller. Miller is being charged with a number of felony and misdemeanor traffic-related charges.

The second suspect was identified by the sheriff’s office as a woman, Darlene Griffith. Griffith is also facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the CSPD’s TEU for their tactical assistance in safely taking these suspects into custody,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “We additionally recognize the MFU for the dangerous yet critical work they do every day in finding and arresting the most dangerous and prolific of offenders who victimize our citizens and make our community less safe. Sheriff Roybal and the men and women of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office stand committed to continuing and strengthening regional law enforcement cooperation to keep all jurisdictions within El Paso County as safe as possible for our neighbors.”

Colorado Springs Police are also reporting the pair is connected to the theft of catalytic converters.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.