Madonna coming to Colorado as part of 'The Celebration Tour'

Madonna
Madonna(Madonna / YouTube /MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Madonna is coming to Colorado as part of “The Celebration Tour!”

The 35-city tour starts on July 15 in Vancouver.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” states Madonna according to a news release.

The Celebration Tour will include special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.

Madonna is scheduled to come to Ball Arena in Denver on July 25. Click here to buy tickets, with pre-sale taking place on Jan. 23 and general public sales starting on Jan. 27.

