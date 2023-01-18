I-70 closed in Colorado from Denver to Kansas Wednesday afternoon

DENVER (KKTV) - A major Colorado highway was closed on Wednesday due to safety concerns.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced both directions of I-70 were closed from the Kansas Border to E-470 just before 2 p.m. Click here for updates from CDOT on the closure.

Colorado State Patrol reported about nine semis and 12 other vehicles were involved in a crash along I-70, with no serious injuries reported.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the closure. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major highway closure.

I 70 shut down to multivehicle crash from air park to the Kansas line both directions. Approximately 9 semi‘s and 12 passenger vehicles involved. No injuries reported this far. Ongoing situation. Expect extended closure. Avoid area and try alternate route. pic.twitter.com/lKUvD04P46 — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) January 18, 2023

