I-70 closed in Colorado from Denver to Kansas Wednesday afternoon

Crash along I-70 1/18/23.
Crash along I-70 1/18/23.(CDOT)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST
DENVER (KKTV) - A major Colorado highway was closed on Wednesday due to safety concerns.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced both directions of I-70 were closed from the Kansas Border to E-470 just before 2 p.m. Click here for updates from CDOT on the closure.

Colorado State Patrol reported about nine semis and 12 other vehicles were involved in a crash along I-70, with no serious injuries reported.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the closure. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major highway closure.

