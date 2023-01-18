Highway 24 closed between Falcon and Calhan Wednesday evening

On-Time Traffic Alert KKTV.
On-Time Traffic Alert KKTV.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a highway in El Paso County was closed on Wednesday because of wind, snow and ice.

At about 4 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced the closure of Highway 24 between Falcon and Calhan could last several hours.

Follow Colorado State Patrol on Twitter or CDOT for updates. This article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a highway closure.

I-70 was closed Wednesday afternoon for the same reasons from the Kansas Border to E-470.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police officers execute a search warrant in the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd....
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
File photo.
13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska
Rocky Mountain Brewery.
Well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area closing after nearly 15 years in business
Adam Vanmeter
ONLY ON 11 NEWS: Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest
LEFT TO RIGHT, TOP: Cisneros-Mena, Garcia, Hoshour and Love. LEFT TO RIGHT, BOTTOM: Maxwell,...
WANTED: 8 people suspected of violent crimes sought in the Colorado Springs area

Latest News

LEFT: Aaron Miller. RIGHT: Darlene Griffith
Man and woman arrested in Colorado Springs days after a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Crash along I-70 1/18/23.
I-70 closed in Colorado from Denver to Kansas Wednesday afternoon
FBI logo.
Colorado man charged for allegedly making threats to commit mass violence
Missing teen Leah Zander.
MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help