Highway 24 closed between Falcon and Calhan Wednesday evening

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a highway in El Paso County was closed on Wednesday because of wind, snow and ice.

At about 4 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced the closure of Highway 24 between Falcon and Calhan could last several hours.

Follow Colorado State Patrol on Twitter or CDOT for updates. This article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a highway closure.

I-70 was closed Wednesday afternoon for the same reasons from the Kansas Border to E-470.

***ALERT***

HWY 24 is CLOSED between Falcon and Calhan due to snow, wind and ice. This closure may last several hours while CDOT works to clear the road. — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) January 18, 2023

