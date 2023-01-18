Colorado Springs police on accident alert status Tuesday night

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With snow continuing to fall in Colorado Springs Tuesday night, police announced an “accident alert” status.

The status was issued at about 5 p.m.

Under accident alert status, if drivers are involved in a crash and there are no injuries, suspected drug/alcohol use, or public property damage, drivers are asked to exchange information versus calling the police. Drivers then have up 72 hours to report the crash.

Springs police say the above still applies if a tow truck has to be called to the scene.

To report a crash in Colorado Springs, click here.

To stay on top of weather and traffic conditions in your area, download the 11 Breaking Weather app here.

The full message from Colorado Springs Police:

“The Colorado Springs Police Department is on Accident Alert status as of 01/17/2023 at 17:00 hours due to road conditions. Drivers are reminded if they are involved in a traffic accident with no fatality or injury requiring medical attention, no driver involved is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, all drivers are present with license, registration and insurance information, and no damage to public property such as a street sign or utility pole has occurred, drivers should exchange their information and follow the procedure for completing a counter (cold) report. When damage to any vehicle requires a wrecker, a counter report can still be made providing the previous criteria is met. Drivers can either pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations or they can go on line at cspd.coloradosprings.gov, go to the CSPD homepage and select “report a minor traffic accident” for instructions. Drivers should also be reminded to take the appropriate steps to avoid being involved in a traffic accident during adverse weather and road conditions. Drivers should check road and travel conditions before heading out and leave more time to get to their destination. Drivers need to travel at a safe speed for the conditions and leave an increased and safe following distance from the vehicle in front of them. Drivers should use streets and roadways less hazardous in winter driving conditions. Drivers also need to remove snow and ice obstructing their vision and have adequate snow tires on their vehicles.”

