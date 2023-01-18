Colorado man charged for allegedly making threats to commit mass violence

DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado man is suspected of making threats of violence to the FBI office in Denver, the Department of Homeland Security and a performing arts group.

This week, the Department of Justice shared details on the case for 33-year-old Kyle William Staebell of Evergreen. A news release from the Department of Justice states Staebell made the threats on Monday.

“Staebell made one such threat directly to FBI’s offices using the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center online tip line,” part of the news release reads. “He made another series of threats using a social media account. He also used email to make a threat of violence to the performing arts group.”

Staebell made a court appearance on Tuesday.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office takes very seriously any threat to commit mass violence. We commend our law enforcement partners for taking swift action to investigate this case. We specifically want to thank the FBI, the Denver Police Department, the Lakewood Police Department, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan.

