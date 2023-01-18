21-year-old man accused of stabbing grandparents to death, authorities say

Hawaii Island police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his grandparents in Hilo.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HILO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii said a 21-year-old man has been accused of stabbing his grandparents to death on Monday.

Officials said the stabbing took place around 7 a.m. at the victims’ home in Hilo.

The suspect was identified as Joshua Ho, the grandson of the two victims.

KHNL reports the victims were identified by family and friends as Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine. They were both 68 years old.

When officers were called to the home Monday morning, they said they found a number of people there. They also said Ho was being restrained by family members.

Officials said a 28-year-old man also sustained multiple lacerations to his head in the incident. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

When Ho was arrested, police said he was taken to the hospital for lacerations on his hands before he was taken to jail.

The Takamines were the owners of a popular store called Big Island Delights. The store is now closed indefinitely, according to KHNL.

Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth expressed his condolences regarding the death of the couple.

“They were two of the most generous, giving and caring people I’ve ever known,” Roth said. “And I join in the grieving of many throughout our community who have had the privilege to be touched by their warmth and aloha.”

Neighbor David Shiigi said he has known the couple for decades and will remember them for their generosity.

“I have a nursery business and she went out of her way to help me when I used to go on trips,” he said. “And donate her products for me to share with people on the mainland.”

Authorities are investigating the case as first-degree murder.

