13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV) - A teenage girl from Colorado is suspected of driving faster than 100 miles per hour during a chase with Nebraska state troopers.

Nebraska State Patrol shared details with the public about the Monday night chase in a news release. The suspect vehicle was spotted along I-80 at about 9:35 at night only going 35 miles per hour, when troopers tried to stop the driver the chase started.

“The vehicle reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour as it fled eastbound on I-80. Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks at mile marker 288 to slow the vehicle,” the press release reads. The suspect vehicle then exited I-80 at the Shelton interchange and began traveling northbound at slower speeds. A short time later, the trooper was able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident. Troopers located a firearm in the vehicle as well as a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.”

The driver was identified as a 13-year-old girl and the passenger was identified as an 11-year-old boy.

