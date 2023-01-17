Well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area closing after nearly 15 years in business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing after almost 15 years in business.

The Rocky Mountain Brewery announced they were closing on Friday. The brewery is located in the Cimarron Hills area east of Powers and Platte. The owner, Duane Lujan, plans on closing Feb. 4.

“We were pretty good at brewing beer and I didn’t have a drinking problem but I had a brewing problem so I needed to get a license to get it out to my friends,” Lujan explained to 11 News.

Lujan said he received a good offer when it came to selling the location.

It is with a heavy heart we make this big announcement. I encourage everyone to read the letter to its entirety. Then come grab a beer with us to kick start your weekend! We love you all! Posted by Rocky Mountain Brewery on Friday, January 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.