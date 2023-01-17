Well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area closing after nearly 15 years in business

A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing after almost 15 years in business.

The Rocky Mountain Brewery announced they were closing on Friday. The brewery is located in the Cimarron Hills area east of Powers and Platte. The owner, Duane Lujan, plans on closing Feb. 4.

“We were pretty good at brewing beer and I didn’t have a drinking problem but I had a brewing problem so I needed to get a license to get it out to my friends,” Lujan explained to 11 News.

Lujan said he received a good offer when it came to selling the location.

It is with a heavy heart we make this big announcement. I encourage everyone to read the letter to its entirety. Then come grab a beer with us to kick start your weekend! We love you all!

Posted by Rocky Mountain Brewery on Friday, January 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police cruiser sits outside the Walmart parking lot on 8th Street Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat
Colorado Springs Police officers execute a search warrant in the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd....
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
Police at the King Soopers shopping center near South Academy and Hancock on Jan. 15, 2023. ...
Woman injured in stabbing near southeast Colorado Springs grocery store
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
One of the two vehicles involved in the Jan. 14, 2023, head-on collision in south Denver. One...
7 hurt after suspected street racer, drunk driver collide in Denver

Latest News

I-70 near Glenwood Canyon 1/17/23.
WB I-70 closed in Colorado near Glenwood Canyon due to multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon
1/17/23
WATCH: Rocky Mountain Brewery to close in February
Two show pigs that were reportedly stolen are back with their owner!
Show pigs stolen in Colorado were safely recovered
LEFT TO RIGHT, TOP: Cisneros-Mena, Garcia, Hoshour and Love. LEFT TO RIGHT, BOTTOM: Maxwell,...
WANTED: 8 people suspected of violent crimes sought in the Colorado Springs area