WB I-70 closed in Colorado near Glenwood Canyon due to multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - Major highway closures started Tuesday afternoon as Colorado braced for a snowstorm.

At about 12:20 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced westbound I-70 was closed in Glenwood Canyon because of a multi-vehicle crash. Click here for updates from CDOT.

“Four commercial vehicles were involved in the crash,” part of a news release from CDOT on the westbound I-70 closure reads. “Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to remove the vehicles. One vehicle is a tanker carrying gasoline. In order to clear the crash, crews are draining the remaining 7,000 gallons of gasoline into another tanker. Draining into the second tanker is anticipated to require at least four hours. The tanker spilled 3,000 gallons of gasoline after the crash. The spill has been stopped and a hazardous vehicle crew is overseeing clean up.”

Snow starts this evening and continues through Wednesday afternoon. We could see some decent accumulations across parts... Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

