WATCH: Governor gives State of the State address starting at 11 a.m.

DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is sharing his vision for Colorado over the next few years, with a particular focus on the end of his second term, which will coincide with the state’s 150th birthday.

“When Colorado reaches our 150th birthday in 2026, we want to be a place where freedoms are not only protected but expanded, where housing is affordable for every budget, where every kid has access to a quality education, where our water resources support our farms, communities, and industries, where we have lower health care costs and taxes, where workers have access to the skills needed to get a good-paying job that supports them and supports the needs of businesses, and every person lives in a safe community,” the governor said.

Polis is using Tuesday’s “State of the State” address to outline these goals for his fellow Coloradans.

