WANTED: 8 people suspected of violent crimes sought in the Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The following people are wanted in the Colorado Springs area.

The information was provided to KKTV 11 News by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. If you have information that could help with taking any of the following people into custody, you may be eligible for a reward. Call 719-634-7867 with information.

PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA (Pictured in the upper left) is a White Male, 18 years old, 6′ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1.

SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA (Pictured 2nd from the left on the top) is a White Male, 23 years old, 5′9″ tall, and 199 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GARCIA is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Violent Crime – Weapon Used and Violent Crime – Cause Death/SBI.

JERRY RODRICO HOSHOUR (Pictured 3rd from the left on the top) is a White Male, 47 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. HOSHOUR is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 2 – Cause Injury w/Deadly Weapon, Assault 3, Felony Menacing, Violation of Protection Order and Telephone Obstruction.

DARLENE MIRANDA LOVE (Pictured 4th from the left on the top) is a White Female, 43 years old, 5′4″ tall, and 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. LOVE is wanted for Robbery and Assault 3.

KYANTE SHAIQUAN MAXWELL (Pictured on the bottom left) is a Black Male, 28 years old, 5′9″ tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MAXWELL is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 3 and Theft.

DWIGHT WILLIAM MOSSER (Pictured 2nd from the bottom left) is a White Male, 53 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MOSSER is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Assault 2 – Strangulation, Felony Menacing, False Imprisonment and Harassment.

ARQUIMIDES BALMORE PINEDA (Pictured 3rd from the bottom left) is a White Male, 44 years old, 5′8″ tall, and 185 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. PINEDA is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Harassment, Child Abuse and Criminal Mischief.

GREGORY DAVID SCHAEFER (Pictured 4th from the bottom left) is a White Male, 37 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SCHAEFER is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Harassment, Violation of Protection Order and Criminal Mischief.

