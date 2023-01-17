Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators.

According to CSPD, officers were in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard to execute a search warrant on fraud charges linked to an Adam Vanmeter. When they arrived at the house, police say the officers found several pieces of construction equipment outside that they found strange, including a work truck, trailer and two excavators. Police say the officers ran each vehicle’s VINs and found that they were reported stolen.

CSPD says Vanmeter was taken into custody without incident. Police also say two other people who were in the home at the time were also taken into custody on unrelated warrants. Officers also said they would be continuing to search the home for any more stolen items or items related to the original search warrant for fraud.

