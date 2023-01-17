Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant

Colorado Springs Police officers execute a search warrant in the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd....
Colorado Springs Police officers execute a search warrant in the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd. in Colorado Springs(Wayne Hicks)
By Spencer Hansen
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators.

According to CSPD, officers were in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard to execute a search warrant on fraud charges linked to an Adam Vanmeter. When they arrived at the house, police say the officers found several pieces of construction equipment outside that they found strange, including a work truck, trailer and two excavators. Police say the officers ran each vehicle’s VINs and found that they were reported stolen.

CSPD says Vanmeter was taken into custody without incident. Police also say two other people who were in the home at the time were also taken into custody on unrelated warrants. Officers also said they would be continuing to search the home for any more stolen items or items related to the original search warrant for fraud.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the King Soopers shopping center near South Academy and Hancock on Jan. 15, 2023. ...
Woman injured in stabbing near southeast Colorado Springs grocery store
A police cruiser sits outside the Walmart parking lot on 8th Street Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
Crime (GFX)
Multiple Fort Carson soldiers get into fight in downtown Colorado Springs; 1 man with knife cut to arm
A traffic stop in Mesa County became a major drug bust after the county sheriff's office says...
60,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine recovered during traffic stop in western Colorado

Latest News

Many people took the stage with songs and speeches, all honoring Dr. King's legacy, while...
“It’s not a day off, it’s a day on:” Colorado Springs celebrates all parts of MLK Jr.’s legacy
Black business owners in Colorado Springs are speaking about the importance of Martin Luther...
How MLK inspired a black owned business
As of Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8 a.m., applications will be open.
Colorado free preschool application launches 8 a.m. Tuesday
The Owners and Founders of One Body ENT and Caffeinated Cow says without Dr. Martin Luther King...
Black-owned businesses, organizations speak on importance of MLK Day