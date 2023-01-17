Show pigs stolen in Colorado were safely recovered
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Less than 24 hours after a crime alert poster was shared by Denver Police on social media, two show pigs that were reportedly stolen were safely recovered!
The Denver Police Department was reporting the animals were inside an F-350 truck and trailer, valued at about $45,000, that were taken sometime between Jan. 14 and the 15.
On Tuesday, the police provided a positive update!
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.