Show pigs stolen in Colorado were safely recovered

DENVER (KKTV) - Less than 24 hours after a crime alert poster was shared by Denver Police on social media, two show pigs that were reportedly stolen were safely recovered!

The Denver Police Department was reporting the animals were inside an F-350 truck and trailer, valued at about $45,000, that were taken sometime between Jan. 14 and the 15.

On Tuesday, the police provided a positive update!

UPDATE: The vehicle and animals featured have been safely recovered. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 17, 2023

