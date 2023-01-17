Sheriff’s office mourns K-9 bloodhound who died unexpectedly

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Waeylin, a 2-year-old bloodhound, died Sunday evening.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Waeylin, a 2-year-old bloodhound, died Sunday evening.(Fayette County Sheriff's Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in West Virginia is mourning one of its beloved K-9 officers who died unexpectedly.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Waeylin, a 2-year-old bloodhound, died Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office said Waeylin experienced a stomach disorder and was rushed to a veterinarian’s office, where he underwent emergency surgery. Waeylin survived the surgery but died shortly after.

Waeylin specialized in tracking. Whenever the sheriff’s office responded to a crime scene where the suspect was unknown and had fled from the area, Waeylin was often called to respond.

Waeylin tracked down suspects in arson cases, burglaries and more. He also helped in many missing person cases.

“Waeylin’s death is a tragic loss to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Fayette County, but especially to Waeylin’s handler and partner, Corporal Ryan Fox,” said Sheriff Mike Fridley. “We are sincerely appreciative of the support shown to our K-9 Unit by the citizens of Fayette County over the past several years. We will all greatly miss Waeylin.”

The sheriff’s office said Waeylin was also a great public relations deputy. With his big nose, huge floppy ears and gentle demeanor, he was an instant hit with everyone he met, especially young children.

“Waeylin was like part of my family,” said Corporal Ryan Fox. “When we weren’t out working, Waeylin would be playing or just hanging out with me. We were buddies and it was nice to have someone to talk to. He never talked back of course, but I swear he understood everything I said to him.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police cruiser sits outside the Walmart parking lot on 8th Street Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat
Colorado Springs Police officers execute a search warrant in the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd....
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
Police at the King Soopers shopping center near South Academy and Hancock on Jan. 15, 2023. ...
Woman injured in stabbing near southeast Colorado Springs grocery store
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
One of the two vehicles involved in the Jan. 14, 2023, head-on collision in south Denver. One...
7 hurt after suspected street racer, drunk driver collide in Denver

Latest News

Wedding makeup artist Adrianna Thomas posted a video to TikTok on Jan. 8 of a “first look”...
11-year-old son cries during ‘first look’ with his mom on her wedding day
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats
Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash
Housing market still tough for first-time buyers
Experts: Housing market still tough for first-time buyers
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Investigators: Darius Miles provided gun in fatal shooting