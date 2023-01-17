Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers stumbled on tens of thousands in stolen items while executing a routine search warrant at a Colorado Springs home late Monday morning.

Police had gone to the home in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard hoping to locate identity theft and fraud suspect Adam Vanmeter. They got their man -- and a whole lot more.

“Officers were out here looking for a wanted party,” said Sgt. Joseph Zahrobsky. “Before they could get in contact with him they noticed some items on the driveway that caught their attention.”

Zahrobsky told 11 News something about the equipment didn’t look right.

“There’s a new excavator that was parked on the street, a trailer with another excavator on it, and a trailer and a truck in front that just seemed out of place.”

The officers ran the VIN numbers on all of them and discovered they were reported stolen.

“It’s probably around $50,000 of stolen items on the entire property,” Zahrobsky said.

Neighbors told 11 News reporter Natalie Devereaux that the equipment had been parked outside the house for weeks. One woman said the occupants’ behavior also seemed odd.

“We’ve seen ... an awful lot of activity with the lawn front and back, lots of people in and out, cars parked,” said neighbor Emily Gould.

Vanmeter was arrested at the home without incident, along with two other people on site who also just happened to be wanted by law enforcement.

“There was two subjects who had hidden themselves in a room in the basement, and we came in to contact with them and they both had warrants separate from the investigation and were taking to the Criminal Justice Center,” Zahrobsky said.

Vanmeter has since bonded out of jail and tells 11 News he doesn’t know anything about the stolen equipment. That interview can be read here.

Detectives are continuing to search the property for any additional stolen items, as well as items related to the original search warrant.

“It’s just kind of interesting that [the stolen equipment] was just sitting out here and the officers stumbled across it,” Zahrobsky noted.

This isn’t the first time CSPD has had to make an appearance at Vanmeter’s home. Last March, 11 News reported that police and SWAT had responded to the same home on reports of a domestic disturbance. The situation turned into a standoff when Vanmeter refused to exit the house. He eventually did -- eight hours later.

