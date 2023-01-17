ONLY ON 11 NEWS: Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man at the center of a major theft investigation tells 11 News he has no idea where the stolen items came from.

Colorado Springs police officers discovered more than $50,000 in stolen construction equipment while serving an unrelated warrant at a home on Meadowland Boulevard Monday. Suspect Adam Vanmeter and two others were taken into custody.

Vanmeter spoke with 11 News reporter Natalie Devereaux right after bonding out of jail Monday night. Below is an excerpt from that interview.

Devereaux: “Police say when they pulled up, before they executed the warrant, they saw two excavators and a truck trailer. All that stuff, they ran the VIN number, and they came back stolen.”

Vanmeter: “That’s news to me. I don’t know whose they were, people park on the street all the time, there’s a fence right here, people park stuff along the fence. I don’t know where that stuff came from.”

Devereaux: “So you did know that stuff is outside your house?”

Vanmeter: “I know it was out there, but I didn’t know whose it was or that it was stolen.”

Devereaux: “Have you ever used any of it?”

Vanmeter: “No, I had not.”

Devereaux: “Because a neighbor showed us videos of you on the excavators.”

Vanmeter: “I mean, no, that’s not true, that’s not true they showed you me on the excavator. I’d love to see the video.”

...

Devereaux: “Some neighbors were saying they’ve heard a lot of stuff at night, like sounds of the excavators moving and beeping and stuff like that.”

Vanmeter: “Well, maybe. I’m not sure what that’s about. Maybe somebody was moving about the yard or the street right here. I haven’t had any excavation work done on my house so I wouldn’t know anything about that.

Devereaux: “So if the stolen items aren’t yours, did you ever think about calling police about why people are parking excavators outside your home?

Vanmeter: “No, I thought, you know, the street was lined with stuff right here.”

Police tell 11 News they had gone to the home looking for Vanmeter, who was wanted in connection with identity theft and forgery crimes. Vanmeter told Devereaux he thought the charges were “preposterous.”

He did acknowledge being involved in a standoff at the home last year.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.