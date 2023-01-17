“It’s not a day off, it’s a day on:” Colorado Springs celebrates all parts of MLK Jr.’s legacy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the nation celebrates the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a Colorado Springs school honored his dream in person for the first time in three years.

Colorado College held their annual breakfast and march Monday morning. This was the first time they were able to gather in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event began at Ed Robson Arena on the Colorado College campus. After the breakfast there, hundreds gathered to march from the area to Acacia Park.

The organizers of the event emphasized the impact of gathering to honor the legacy of Dr. King rather than using the holiday to do nothing.

“It’s not a day off, it’s a day on,” said Earl Shaffer, Jr., the music director for the event. “Many of us take the time to just relax or do something else, but in the heart of the civil rights movement, we didn’t take time off, there was no time to take off, we have to immediately get to action and we got to make this world a better place.”

That message was echoed as speakers took to the stage at Acacia Park. Another was the dream of Dr. King, with speeches echoing his famous “I Have a Dream Speech.” Among the tributes, speakers emphasized one important message: the dreamer is dead, but the dream is very much alive.

That dream, many attendees told 11 News, is more complex than many realize. While Dr. King’s nonviolent movement is famous for its efforts toward bringing equal rights for Black Americans, many people who attended Monday’s event said Dr. King’s message extends beyond just that.

“Our inclusion needs to make sure they make room, not only for diversity of age or gender or color, but diversity of thought, as well,” said Rachel Stovall, who participated in the march.

To Shaffer, Dr. King’s message is about change.

“The issue is not just black-and-white, it’s systemic,” he said. “here are systems and there are policies and things that are in place that are designed to keep people of color from achieving what’s known as the American dream.”

For him, that’s what Monday’s event was about. Shaffer said it wasn’t just about honoring the past, but rather, gathering to work toward planning a better future.

“Everybody enjoys the pandemonium, we enjoy the music, we enjoy the ambiance and we enjoy the sunshine, but what happens tomorrow?” he said. “We shouldn’t get up and go back to our every day, we shouldn’t get up, but her socks on and go back to work, we need to continue to fight and pick up the mantle, pick up the baton from our leaders who’s shoulders we stand on today”

Black history was still at the heart of the march. Throughout the crowd, several children, who are part of a Black History program with the school, met marchers to share fun facts about Black history. Each of them chose a prominent member of history to study, such as the Knox brothers, who worked on the Manhattan Project, and singer and songwriter Alicia Keys.

As they shared their facts about history, speakers and performers on stage spoke about their future. With hundreds gathered, Acacia Park became a meeting place for generations to look back and honor an iconic member is history as they work toward a better tomorrow.

