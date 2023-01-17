Colorado free preschool application launches 8 a.m. Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After many months in the making, Colorado parents will be able to sign their children up for free preschool starting Tuesday morning.

The Universal Pre-K website through the state is up and running now. You can get a head start on your application by making an account. Applications will be accessible starting 8 a.m. Monday. Preschool hours will start being free beginning this fall.

Children in their year before Kindergarten qualify, along with some 3-year-olds.

Lisa Roy with the Colorado Department of Early Childhood says each child will be eligible for up to 15 hours, or five half days, of preschool.

“Everyone is eligible. That’s why it’s universal. Every family, no matter what their income, has access,” Roy said.

Some families may qualify for more or less free hours, depending on their specific information, Roy explained.

A full list of providers opting into the program will be available within the application portal. Colorado leaders say about 850 providers are currently signed up. If you have a provider in mind who is not listed on the application website, that probably means that provider is not opting in at this time. Providers are still able to opt in, a link also available on the website homepage.

According to research findings published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine cited by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “the completion of preschool has been shown to improve academic achievement.”

Roy says, “it lays a foundation for learning and success ... For families, it assures that they are in quality care while they are working.”

