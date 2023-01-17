3 official mayoral candidates for Colorado Springs as of Jan. 17, more expected

City of Colorado Springs logo.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Tuesday, there were three official mayoral candidates for the City of Colorado Springs on a list that is expected to grow.

As of Jan. 17, Sallie Clark, Darryl Glenn and Longinos Gonzalez Jr. were listed as official candidates on the city’s website. Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 to return petitions and filing documents.

The election is scheduled for April 4 and also includes a ballot question tied to TOPS, three at-large City Council seats, and the unexpired term for City Council District 3.

KKTV 11 News has scheduled a mayoral forum with the United Way. The forum is scheduled for March 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. inside the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center.

