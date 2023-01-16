Woman injured in stabbing near southeast Colorado Springs grocery store

Police at the King Soopers shopping center near South Academy and Hancock on Jan. 15, 2023. ...
Police at the King Soopers shopping center near South Academy and Hancock on Jan. 15, 2023. They tell 11 News a woman was stabbed during a fight in the vicinity of the store.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was taken into custody Sunday evening after police say he attacked a woman with a knife near a Colorado Springs grocery store.

Officers say a fight broke out between several people in the vicinity of the King Soopers at 2910 S. Academy Blvd. and that during the fight, the suspect slashed the victim across the face.

The woman suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The suspect was identified late Sunday night as 50-year-old Alfredo Chavez. At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what triggered the fight or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

