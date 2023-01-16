Voice of the consumer: Second recall for nearly 5 million baby sleepers

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An important alert for parents and grandparents: Fisher-Price is once again announcing the recall of about 4.7 million baby sleepers after at least eight deaths occurred after the recall.

The initial recall was announced in April 2019, after more than 30 infants died when they rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Since the recall, about 70 more deaths have been reported, which includes at least eight deaths that were reported to have happened after the initial recall announcement, according to CPSC.

“The first thing I would make clear is if you have one of these products, the Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play, or the Kids2 inclined sleeper, to immediately stop using this product, or any other sleep product that does not meet a federal safety standard,” said Oriene Shin, product safety policy counsel for Consumer Reports. “The next step would be to reach out to Fisher-Price and see what recall remedy you can receive for your Rock ‘N Play, specifically.”

“It is absolutely vital that we get these products out of people’s homes as quickly as possible,” she added. “It is also critical that parents, if they have an issue or instance that they’d like to report, to go to saferproducts.gov and let the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the federal agency that oversees these products, to know about the incident.

The Rock ‘N Play Sleepers were sold between September 2009 and April 2019 at major retailers, including Walmart, Target and Amazon. You should stop using the product right away and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. You can find more information on kktv.com. Click on “find it.”

I also talked with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) about new guidance that was released on childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years. It says obesity treatment is safe and effective and should not be delayed. According to the AAP, more than 14 million children and teens are considered obese. Experts said the condition puts them more at-risk for health issues, like sleep apnea, asthma, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and more.

“We have enough evidence now to know that watchful waiting is not effective, that children who have obesity really need help at the time of diagnosis, just like you give help to any child, at time of diagnosis of a chronic disease. For example, you wouldn’t wait upon diagnosing asthma to provide treatment, so that’s No. 1,” said Dr. Sandra Hassink, the medical director of the American Academy of Pediatrics Institute for Healthy Childhood Weight.

“No. 2, we know that the core of all obesity treatment is intense health and behavioral lifestyle treatment, which really is the bedrock with helping families achieve good nutrition, physical activity, understanding social determinants of health and environments, in which to help them live healthier lives. We have evidence now that surgery is safe for children 13 and over, and pharmacotherapy for 12 and over.”

You can read the full AAP guidance on kktv.com.

