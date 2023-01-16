Is the 3rd Monday in January the most depressing day of the year?

Many people deal with stress, anxiety or depression during the winter months.
Many people deal with stress, anxiety or depression during the winter months.(Source: WKYT)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 3rd Monday in January is often nicknamed ‘”Blue Monday,” or the most depressing day of the year.

This can be contributed to people feeling the failure of their New Year’s resolutions, getting credit card bills back from the holidays, and there generally isn’t much going on in the winter months.

Although the science behind the day has been debunked in recent years, mental health advocates use it as a call for action during the winter months, even for young adults.

The CDC says 1 in 4 young people are struggling with a mental health condition such as anxiety or depression, thoughts of self-harm, or turning to substance abuse to ease pain.

Some things to look out for in your own child that may be signs they are struggling with their mental health include changes in behavior such as sleep, appetite, or interest, if they are showing signs of social withdraw from things or people they usually like, or more trouble than usual focusing.

“This is an opportunity for parents and other activists in a young persons life to have those conversations around mental health and to engage in opportunities to, again, kind of re-frame what mental health looks like,” explained Rick Birt, President and CEO of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD). “Things that are coping skills that help us find mental health balance, we think are just as important as physical health. Blue Monday and the month of January provides us with that opportunity.”

No matter the time of year, depression and other mental health problems can severaly impat somdones ability to function at work or school.

Never hesitate to reach out if you need help or someone to talk to.

