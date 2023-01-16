GRAPHIC: Sperm whale carcass washes ashore in Oregon

By Soyoung Kim and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video associated with this story includes images that some may find disturbing.

OREGON (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials said it is an unusual stranding of a sperm whale on the Oregon coast and are working on finding out exactly what happened.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is unusual for a sperm whale to be in the area during this time of year.

The Coast Guard said crews received reports of a beached whale at Fort Stevens State Park just around noon on Saturday. The whale washed ashore just south of the Wreck of the Peter Iredale.

Many people visited the Oregon coast for a rare sight they said they didn’t want to miss.

“This is one of my most exciting days. I’ve dreamed about seeing a whale washed up since childhood,” said Amber Limb, a visitor.

“It’s a little alarming, but it’s nature, so it’s interesting,” said Kay Schilliam, another visitor.

“I thought about the line from Moby Dick. Captain Ahab says a dead whale or a stowed boat, well you have both right here,” Dan Limb, a visitor said.

NOAA is the agency leading the effort to investigate the beaching. Officials said it was a full-grown sperm whale.

“Forty to 50 feet long,” said Michael Milstein, spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries. “They are endangered, so they are protected.”

And he said it’s an unseasonable sight.

“It is a bit unusual to see a sperm whale here this time of year, so that’ll be one of the questions, you know, we’re asking,” Milstein said. “Does this help us understand the population and distribution of sperm whales off the West Coast?”

Officials said they’re carefully examining multiple gashes and plan to take tissue samples.

“Is there any sign that it was hit by a ship, for instance, or is there some sign that it’s emaciated or unhealthy for some reason?” Milstein said.

Visitors said they’re soaking in this unique experience.

“I had to take a pause and take it all in before I started taking as many pictures as I could,” Amber Limb said.

Officials are asking people to not get too close to the whale. They said it’s for the safety of the whale and evidence as well as for the public and pets because marine mammal carcasses could potentially carry diseases.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the King Soopers shopping center near South Academy and Hancock on Jan. 15, 2023. ...
Woman injured in stabbing near southeast Colorado Springs grocery store
Crime (GFX)
Multiple Fort Carson soldiers get into fight in downtown Colorado Springs; 1 man with knife cut to arm
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
A traffic stop in Mesa County became a major drug bust after the county sheriff's office says...
60,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine recovered during traffic stop in western Colorado
Anderson Aldrich now facing 317 charges, and must submit DNA samples
‘You’re going to be here and hear what every witness has to say,’ judge allows new charges in Club Q shooting and denies motion from defense

Latest News

FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
LIVE: Biden to give keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast
Egan Jeffcoat, 5, was in a car with his mother during severe weather when a tree fell onto...
Officials identify 5-year-old boy crushed by tree during severe weather
Blue Monday
Blue Monday is considered one of the most depressing days of the year
Many people deal with stress, anxiety or depression during the winter months.
Is the 3rd Monday in January the most depressing day of the year?