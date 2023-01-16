Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat

A police cruiser sits outside the Walmart parking lot on 8th Street Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
A police cruiser sits outside the Walmart parking lot on 8th Street Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon.

Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911.

After a sweep of the building, law enforcement gave the all clear.

“The safety and security of our customers and associates is a top priority. After being alerted to a potential threat, management evacuated the store out of an abundance of caution. No customers or associates were hurt,” Walmart said in a statement to 11 News.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

Operations at the store should be normal Monday.

