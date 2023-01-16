Club Q fundraiser brews up more than $55,000

Tickets sold out before the event even started, and attendees helped raised more than $55,000 in just four hours.
By Lindsey Grewe and Alexa Belcastro
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than half a dozen breweries, performers and more came together Sunday to show solidarity with the survivors of the Club Q shooting.

Hosted by Phantom Canyon Brewing Company, the “Q-mmunity Love” fundraising event proved an enormous success, selling out tickets before the doors even opened. The fundraiser included more than seven breweries, live music, and burlesque and drag performers.

“A lot of performances are being donated by the band the drag performers,” said Charles McManus, Phantom Canyon’s head brewer. “A lot of volunteers here during their time just to raise money.”

With 100 percent of proceeds going to the survivors of the November mass shooting.

“We’re trying to just give something to the community that only we can do,” McManus said. “We have this beautiful building. We have event space on third floor, we have the giant billiards hall.”

Patrons were shoulder to shoulder inside the building.

“We reached capacity,” McManus said. “We didn’t think we’d even have to think about fire code, but we do, and we got to 330 tickets, and that puts us right where we need to be with all of our volunteers and everyone else in the building helping this happen.”

Along with Phantom Canyon, other participating breweries included Peaks N Pines, Metric Brewing, Wynkoop, Mash Mechanix, Pikes Peak Brewing Company and OCC Brewing. Attendees enjoyed shows by drag performers Delusional, Hysteria Brooks, Maniqueen, Porcha Demarco-Douglas and Potted Plant, and burlesque dancers Vyper Jade and Selene Obscene. Local band Ozonic and DJ Spring Sounds provided music.

The event raised more than $55,000 -- and in just four hours!

