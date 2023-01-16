Black-owned businesses, organizations speak on importance of MLK Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Black-operated organizations in Colorado Springs are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Organizations like One Body ENT, host events highlighting people of color including Black History Month and Juneteenth. Co-Founder Jennifer Smith tells 11 News if it wasn’t for Dr. King’s message and sacrifice, they would not be able to provide resources they have today.

One Body ENT provides food pantries to prevent families from being hungry and backpack giveaways to help children have the right supplies when going to school. They also provide housing for the less fortunate and tutoring programs for struggling children.

The organization strives to help not only people of color but anyone who is struggling. Co-Founder tells 11 News this was all made possible by Dr. King preaching for peace and equality.

“It’s amazing,” said Smith. “We are here to celebrate history for Martin Luther King in Colorado Springs. To be one of the blacks is amazing because it normally doesn’t happen as often. The thing about it is, it is something we have been doing for 10 years here in Colorado Springs.”

Black business owners in Colorado Springs are speaking on the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. According to Visit COS, there are a little more than two dozen black operating businesses here.

Owner of Caffeinated Cow Jake Norment tells 11 News without Dr. King’s sacrifice, his business wouldn’t have the full impact it has today. Norment says he can be a black business owner who services anyone.

The Caffeinated Cow is well known for their ice cream and coffee. He uses his business to host networking events for other black business owners in Colorado Springs. Norment tells me Dr. King’s message of togetherness really speaks to him. Norment says what Dr. King said in the 1960s still applies to his business today.

“It’s very important for history not to be lost,” said Norment. “It’s a very huge part of history; Civil rights. Being able to hang out together. Drink from the same water fountain. Go on a plane together or a bus together. Man, how times have changed and the movement has changed.”

Norment says the mission now is to preserve history and keep the fight going for peace and togetherness. He says our community has progressed so far over the years but the civil rights fight is not over.

