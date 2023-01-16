American detained in Iran goes on hunger strike

Frustrated by years spent in an Iranian prison, Siamak Namazi said he's going on a weeklong...
Frustrated by years spent in an Iranian prison, Siamak Namazi said he's going on a weeklong hunger strike.(Source: Namazi Family/IRIB (Iranian state media)/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American wrongfully imprisoned in Iran is appealing to President Joe Biden to bring him and other detained U.S. citizens home.

In a letter to Biden, Siamak Namazi says he’s going on a seven-day hunger strike - one day for each year he was left out of a 2016 prisoner swap between the U.S. and Iran.

Namazi is one of three Americans who remained detained in the country. In the letter, he criticized Biden for not meeting with their families.

Namazi was arrested in 2015 on espionage-related charges while visiting Iran and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He has denied the claims.

The following year, his father was detained as he flew there to try and secure his release.

The father was freed last year, after more than six years, due to failing health.

The White House has not publicly commented on the letter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the King Soopers shopping center near South Academy and Hancock on Jan. 15, 2023. ...
Woman injured in stabbing near southeast Colorado Springs grocery store
Crime (GFX)
Multiple Fort Carson soldiers get into fight in downtown Colorado Springs; 1 man with knife cut to arm
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
A traffic stop in Mesa County became a major drug bust after the county sheriff's office says...
60,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine recovered during traffic stop in western Colorado
Anderson Aldrich now facing 317 charges, and must submit DNA samples
‘You’re going to be here and hear what every witness has to say,’ judge allows new charges in Club Q shooting and denies motion from defense

Latest News

Sperm whale carcass washes ashore at Fort Stevens State Park
GRAPHIC: Sperm whale carcass washes ashore in Oregon
Blue Monday
Blue Monday is considered one of the most depressing days of the year
Many people deal with stress, anxiety or depression during the winter months.
Is the 3rd Monday in January the most depressing day of the year?
Our national investigative team digs into hazing incidents at some of the biggest universities...
Hazed and Excused: Initiation into some college student groups can be dangerous and even deadly