92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say

A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio said a 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning.

Bedford officials said nurses at Woodside Village checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. that morning. However, the woman was found dead on a back patio later that morning at 6 a.m.

WOIO reports the woman lived in a memory care unit and was unable to take care of herself.

Officers said they believe the woman left the nursing home without tripping a door alarm. Once outside, they said she most likely fell after slipping on ice and could not get back up.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the King Soopers shopping center near South Academy and Hancock on Jan. 15, 2023. ...
Woman injured in stabbing near southeast Colorado Springs grocery store
Crime (GFX)
Multiple Fort Carson soldiers get into fight in downtown Colorado Springs; 1 man with knife cut to arm
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
A traffic stop in Mesa County became a major drug bust after the county sheriff's office says...
60,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine recovered during traffic stop in western Colorado
Anderson Aldrich now facing 317 charges, and must submit DNA samples
‘You’re going to be here and hear what every witness has to say,’ judge allows new charges in Club Q shooting and denies motion from defense

Latest News

The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with 'Blue Monday'
The trailer for Judy Blume's "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" is out now.
Trailer for Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ is out
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site
Snow Tuesday into Wednesday
Sun returns Monday