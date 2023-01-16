7 hurt after suspected street racer, drunk driver collide in Denver

One of the two vehicles involved in the Jan. 14, 2023, head-on collision in south Denver. One...
One of the two vehicles involved in the Jan. 14, 2023, head-on collision in south Denver. One of the drivers is believed to have been street racing; the other is suspected of drunk driving.(Denver Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Seven people were hospitalized over the weekend after an alleged street racer and drunk driver crashed head on in Denver.

Authorities say the suspected street racer hit the other vehicle as both were traveling on West Jewell Avenue near Federal Boulevard early Saturday morning. Six people were trapped in the vehicles and had to be freed by firefighters.

Two people remained in the hospital as of Sunday night. Their conditions have not been released.

Sister station CBS Denver reports the street racer is believed to be at fault.

