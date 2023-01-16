13-year-old El Paso County boy missing since Sunday night

Edgar was last seen in the 7200 block of Sullivan Circle in Security.
Edgar was last seen in the 7200 block of Sullivan Circle in Security.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies need the public’s help finding a missing boy.

Thirteen-year-old Edgar hasn’t been seen since since leaving his home 8:30 Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says he left on foot, but that there’s a chance he was picked up by friends heading to Denver.

Edgar was last seen wearing all black: sweater, jeans, shoes. His home is in the 7200 block of Sullivan Circle in Security.

Anyone with information on Edgar’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

