13-year-old El Paso County boy missing since Sunday night

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies need the public’s help finding a missing boy.

Thirteen-year-old Edgar hasn’t been seen since since leaving his home 8:30 Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says he left on foot, but that there’s a chance he was picked up by friends heading to Denver.

Edgar was last seen wearing all black: sweater, jeans, shoes. His home is in the 7200 block of Sullivan Circle in Security.

Anyone with information on Edgar’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

