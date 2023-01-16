13-year-old El Paso County boy missing since Sunday night
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies need the public’s help finding a missing boy.
Thirteen-year-old Edgar hasn’t been seen since since leaving his home 8:30 Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says he left on foot, but that there’s a chance he was picked up by friends heading to Denver.
Edgar was last seen wearing all black: sweater, jeans, shoes. His home is in the 7200 block of Sullivan Circle in Security.
Anyone with information on Edgar’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.
