Thousands set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several events will be held in southern Colorado to honor the late civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King was the chief spokesperson for the nonviolent activism during the civil rights movement.

To honor his activism, in Colorado Springs, Colorado College will be holding a breakfast in the Ed Robson Arena; starting at 7:30am and going until 8:30am. This is located at 849 N Tejon St. This is the first time the college has been able to host this event in three years. Following the breakfast, there will be a unity march from Colorado College to Acacia Park.

In Pueblo, there will be a march starting at the Rawlings Library that will head down Union; starting at noon. The theme for the march this year is, ‘We can’t wait. The time is now to be impactful.’ Following this march, there will be a downtown cleanup project.

If you are heading to Denver, the city is hosting their 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March. The marade will begin at 10:30am at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I Have A Dream Memorial and roundabout north of 17th and Detroit in City Park. Our sister station in Denver says they are expecting tens of thousands of people in attendance.

All events are free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

