Police on Scene of Reported Stabbing at South Academy King Soopers

King Soopers graphic.
King Soopers graphic.(King Soopers/MGN)
By Jack Heeke
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently on scene at the King Soopers located at 2910 S Academy Blvd. Officers tell 11 News that the was a stabbing in the vicinity of the grocery store.

As of right now, the condition of the victim is unclear. It is also unclear if a suspect has been identified or arrested. This article will be updated as we learn more about this developing situation.

If you have knowledge of the alleged crime please reach out to news@kktv.com.

