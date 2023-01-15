Phantom Canyon Brewing Company hosting Club Q fundraiser Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Phantom Canyon Brewing Company is inviting the public to its “Q-mmunity Love” fundraising event Sunday, with all proceeds going to survivors of the Club Q massacre.
The event starts at 3 p.m. and runs through 7, and includes numerous breweries, bands, and burlesque and drag performers. All ages are welcome, though, of course, you must be at least 21 to drink. It will be held at Phantom Canyon Brewing Company at 2 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased the day of.
“Join Phantom Canyon Brewing for a day of Q-mmunity Love in tribute to Colorado Spring’s LGBTQ+ community and the victims and survivors of Club Q. One hundred percent of proceeds will be donated to the Club Q Compassion Fund + The Trevor Project, as PCBC continues to stand in solidarity with the victims and families of the Club Q tragedy and LGBTQ+ community as a whole,” reads the fundraiser’s description.
More information can be found here.
Below are the breweries and performers confirmed to attend:
Participating breweries:
Peaks N Pines
Metric Brewing
Wynkoop
Mash Mechanix
Pikes Peak
OCC Brewing
Phantom Canyon
Confirmed entertainment:
Music
Local Band: Ozonic
DJ: Spring Sounds
Burlesque
Vyper Jade
Selene Obscene
Drag
Delusional
Hysteria Brooks
Maniqueen
Porcha Demarco-Douglas
Potted Plant
