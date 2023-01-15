Phantom Canyon Brewing Company hosting Club Q fundraiser Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Phantom Canyon Brewing Company is inviting the public to its “Q-mmunity Love” fundraising event Sunday, with all proceeds going to survivors of the Club Q massacre.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and runs through 7, and includes numerous breweries, bands, and burlesque and drag performers. All ages are welcome, though, of course, you must be at least 21 to drink. It will be held at Phantom Canyon Brewing Company at 2 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased the day of.

“Join Phantom Canyon Brewing for a day of Q-mmunity Love in tribute to Colorado Spring’s LGBTQ+ community and the victims and survivors of Club Q. One hundred percent of proceeds will be donated to the Club Q Compassion Fund + The Trevor Project, as PCBC continues to stand in solidarity with the victims and families of the Club Q tragedy and LGBTQ+ community as a whole,” reads the fundraiser’s description.

Below are the breweries and performers confirmed to attend:

Participating breweries:

Peaks N Pines

Metric Brewing

Wynkoop

Mash Mechanix

Pikes Peak

OCC Brewing

Phantom Canyon

Confirmed entertainment:

Music

Local Band: Ozonic

DJ: Spring Sounds

Burlesque

Vyper Jade

Selene Obscene

Drag

Delusional

Hysteria Brooks

Maniqueen

Porcha Demarco-Douglas

Potted Plant

