Colorado Springs Switchbacks announce transfer of head coach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The head coach and general manager of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is being transferred to Houston Dynamo FC.

That comes from the team, who announced the transfer of Brendan Burke on Friday. Per league policy, the Switchbacks say the details of the transfer will not be disclosed; but Burke calls the whole situation difficult.

“I felt like we could have been here for 15 more years and had a wild amount of success,” Burke said. “That said, I am also confident leaving the club in the hands of the people I trusted most, my staff. I believe all three of those guys will will be head coaches in this league one day.

Technical Director Stephen Hogan, Assistant Coach James Chambers, and Director of Performance/Assistant Coach Alan McCann will remain on staff. All three are contracted through 2024.

This transfer comes after Burke and his staff signed contract extensions with the Switchbacks.

“Brendan and his staff have demonstrated their ability to build a winning team and culture here in Colorado Springs,” Switchbacks FC President Nick Ragain said. “At first, the idea of allowing a conversation between Brendan and Houston having just extended Brendan’s contract for two years was difficult to agree to.”

He added that the decision ultimately reflected a message he said the team had been preaching: “come to Colorado Springs, perform well for the fans, and we will support the right opportunities when presented.”

Burke joined the Switchbacks at the end of 2020, after a shortened 16-game season where the team only won two games. In his first season, the team won 13 games. They went on to win 17 games in 2022, while advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in the club’s history.

You can read the full statement from the Switchbacks here.

