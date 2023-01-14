SNAP benefits will decrease in March, huge impact on El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County SNAP residents will see a big change in the coming weeks.

For many people in southern Colorado, SNAP benefits are indispensable.

“We have to sometimes decide if we’re going to get gas in the car or buy food, or pay our rent or buy food,” said Jonathan Edwards, a SNAP client.

Since March 2020, people like Edwards have been receiving max allotment payments to help lessen the effects of the pandemic, but a federal law is about to bring that extra benefit to an end.

“Families cannot ask for more. We don’t have the authority to give them more. We only have the authority to give them what they’re eligible for and that max allotment which was the additional they came from the federal government that’s what’s going away,” said Karen Logan, Economic Assistance Director at the El Paso County Department of Human Services.

Logan said the change is going to impact families extensively. For a family of four, it means a loss of about $360 per month.

“For families, it’s a huge deal. Trying to budget and feed your kids and doing some other things, that’s a big deal,” said Logan.

February is the last month families will receive the max benefit.

DHS said families can seek other types of assistance to supplement monthly income like the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

For more resources, visit their website.

