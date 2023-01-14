Multiple Fort Carson soldiers get into fight in downtown Colorado Springs, 1 man with knife cut to arm

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple Fort Carson soldiers got into a fight, leaving one man with a knife cut to the arm.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Pikes Peak and Cascade as people were leaving the downtown Colorado Springs bars. Officers found several men assigned to different units at Fort Carson in a fight.

One man was laying in the street with a severe cut to his arm from a knife. He was taken to the hospital.

No suspects have been identified at this time. We will update this article as we learn more.

