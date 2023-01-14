First responders win $1 million lottery raffle after purchasing ticket at CVS

Virginia couple Mechelle and Michael Anderson won $1 million in the state's New Year’s...
Virginia couple Mechelle and Michael Anderson won $1 million in the state's New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.(Virginia Lottery)
By David Hylton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia couple has started the new year catching a million-dollar lottery jackpot.

Mechelle and Michael Anderson, who worked together as firefighters in Richmond, won $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

WWBT reports Michael Anderson bought the ticket at a CVS store in Henrico. The winning numbers were announced on Jan. 1.

“I had to look at it like 500 times,” Michael Anderson said.

Mechelle Anderson is retired, while Michael Anderson is still a firefighter.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the raffle also produced four other $1 million winning tickets purchased around the state and seven $100,000 tickets.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime (GFX)
Multiple Fort Carson soldiers get into fight in downtown Colorado Springs; 1 man with knife cut to arm
Kidnapping victim shares video she took from backseat of car
‘I was begging for him to let us out’: Colorado kidnapping victim speaks as suspect faces multiple charges
Police activity near Mitchell HS 1/13/23.
Student with a BB gun at a Colorado Springs school reportedly ran from police before being caught
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
Suspects and suspect vehicle.
WANTED: 2 men reportedly fled from authorities east of Colorado Springs

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden’s home
Cooling off on Sunday
Mild Today, Cooler Sunday
Crime (GFX)
Multiple Fort Carson soldiers get into fight in downtown Colorado Springs; 1 man with knife cut to arm
Buildings impacted by Russian missile shelling are seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv