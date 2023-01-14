‘Educating Children of Color Summit’ raises awareness in combating stereotypes

Students attending the conference at Colorado College were taught how to address LGBTQ+ issues in school, how to fight for justice as a younger person and challenging media stereotypes. The Summit awarded students with $157,000 in scholarships and educational gifts. 22 laptops were given out to these students for free.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado College is bringing communities of all races, gender and sexual orientations together for a summit.

Hundreds of students attended the ‘Educating Children of Color’ Summit is used to address racism and wrongful terminology for someone’s background.

Students attending the conference were taught how to address LGBTQ+ issues in school, how to fight for justice as a younger person and challenging media stereotypes. Organizations met one on one with these students to take these difficult talks.

Chris Singleton, a man who’s mother was shot and killed back in the church shooting at Emanuel in Charleston back in 2015, spoke about how to overcome obstacles as a person of color.

One student 11 News spoke with says she is the only person of color in her classroom at Fountain-Fort High School. She says this classroom allows her to be around people of her own culture.

“It is predominantly white and I wasn’t exposed to any types of black people until way later on,” Rayonna Price, Senior, Fountain-Fort Carson High School. “My classrooms are mainly white and there’s nothing wrong with that but there are some things that people in my community will get that maybe white people won’t.”

The Summit awarded students with $157,000 in scholarships and educational gifts. 22 laptops were given out to these students for free. This will help many students with their dreams of attending college.

