Colorado Springs Teen Recovering After Being Hit by City Bus

By Jack Heeke
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three days after her grandson was hit by a city bus Linda Vanderplume says she is thankful he is alive.

“The road could’ve ended for him on Tuesday night about 5:30 or 6 o’clock at night. The road could’ve ended for him but it didn’t.”

Her 13 year old grandson Landon is recovering from a broken pelvis, broken leg, broken arm, and broken eye socket at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

“He’s very active. He’s also special-needs but there was never anything wrong with him physically believe me, he could run fast, very strong, he could help carry groceries in, and now he’s in a hospital bed.”

She says the outpouring of support from the community has been tremendous.

“I don’t think somebody realizes how much people care. We think this is such a cruel mean world and nobody cares, but when a tragedy like this happens you realize.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Landon’s recovery it can be found here.

Police say the child was not in a crosswalk and that the bus driver won’t be charged.

