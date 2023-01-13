WANTED: 2 men reportedly fled from authorities east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public after two men fled from deputies east of Colorado Springs earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office is reporting deputies noticed a grey BMW SUV parked in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County on Tuesday at about 1 in the morning. The vehicle was parked near Terminal Avenue and Ford Street and didn’t have a license plate. Deputies noticed two men sleeping in the front of the car, and one of them was dressed in what appeared to be body armor. Deputies were in full uniform when they tried to make contact.

“When deputies attempted contact with the occupants, the driver immediately started the vehicle and abruptly drove forward through a chain link fence and through a business parking lot, causing damage to both the fence and significant damage to the vehicle, and fled the area,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Deputies initially pursued in their patrol vehicles. However, the suspect vehicle eventually moved into opposing lanes of traffic on westbound Galley Road just west of Powers Boulevard. Due to the danger this reckless act presented to the public, the deputies terminated their pursuit.”

A photo of the suspects is at the top of this article along with a photo of their vehicle.

“The image of the front side of the vehicle depicted in this photograph was captured prior to it being driven through the fence,” the release adds. “The vehicle will now have significant front-end damage.”

Anyone with information should call 719-520-7777.

