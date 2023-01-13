WANTED: 2 men reportedly fled from authorities east of Colorado Springs

Suspects and suspect vehicle.
Suspects and suspect vehicle.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public after two men fled from deputies east of Colorado Springs earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office is reporting deputies noticed a grey BMW SUV parked in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County on Tuesday at about 1 in the morning. The vehicle was parked near Terminal Avenue and Ford Street and didn’t have a license plate. Deputies noticed two men sleeping in the front of the car, and one of them was dressed in what appeared to be body armor. Deputies were in full uniform when they tried to make contact.

“When deputies attempted contact with the occupants, the driver immediately started the vehicle and abruptly drove forward through a chain link fence and through a business parking lot, causing damage to both the fence and significant damage to the vehicle, and fled the area,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Deputies initially pursued in their patrol vehicles. However, the suspect vehicle eventually moved into opposing lanes of traffic on westbound Galley Road just west of Powers Boulevard. Due to the danger this reckless act presented to the public, the deputies terminated their pursuit.”

A photo of the suspects is at the top of this article along with a photo of their vehicle.

“The image of the front side of the vehicle depicted in this photograph was captured prior to it being driven through the fence,” the release adds. “The vehicle will now have significant front-end damage.”

Anyone with information should call 719-520-7777.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
From left: Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez, Rosalind Baldursson.
2 felony suspects arrested following hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs
Surveillance video shows what appeared to be someone cutting a Comcast fiber line in Colorado...
Comcast outage in Colorado Springs area likely caused by vandalism
deadly crash
Deadly crash along I-25 south of Colorado Springs under investigation
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Air Force Academy cadet passes away while on his way to class

Latest News

Luture Marquese Evans, human trafficking suspect.
Human trafficking case in Colorado Springs, police seek more potential victims
Oil spill in Colorado Springs 1/12/23.
Truck spills hundreds of gallons of oil in north-central Colorado Springs, some went into a nearby creek
Stolen car scene in Colorado Springs.
2 kids suspected of stealing a car in Colorado Springs were caught a few miles from where it was taken
1/11/23
WATCH: 2 dinosaur fossils found in Colorado after someone 'stumbled' upon them!