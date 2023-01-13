Suspect detained following incident near Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody following an incident near a Colorado Springs high school on Friday.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting the school resource officer for Mitchell High School was provided information about the suspect at about 12:15 p.m. Police weren’t able to share what that information was last time this article was updated.

Officers were able to track a suspect off campus to a nearby apartment complex. The suspect was taken into custody and police add there is no threat to the community.

Mitchell High School is located near Murray Boulevard and Galley Road.

“The school was placed on a SECURE status while CSPD investigates,” D-11 Spokesperson Devra Ashby wrote to 11 News. “A message about the secure status has gone out to families.”

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.