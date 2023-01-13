Survey ranks Colorado in top 20 worst states for potholes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every driver knows what it’s like to hit a pothole, especially in Colorado.

A recent survey by Quote Wizard ranks Colorado as the 18th worst state for pothole problems.

Grand Junction is the sixth worst city in the nation.

This has a lot to do with Colorado weather. Potholes form as the weather fluctuates between freezing and thawing conditions.

“Potholes are one of those things that everybody faces, but they fit into this difficult category because they can do significant damage to your car, but not necessarily enough damage that you’re going to file an insurance claim. So, you end up paying out of pocket for this,” explained Nick VinZant, the senior research analyst for Quote Wizard. “The average amount of damage a car sustains because of a pothole is around $300, but that’s an average. If you hit a big one and you hit it too fast the wrong way, you can be talking about thousands of dollars worth of damage to your car. Everything from blown tires, ruined suspension, out of place alignment, even damaging the frame of your car.”

The best way to avoid hitting a pothole is to increase distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you to look for upcoming problems in the road.

Of course, that isn’t always possible. Here are some thing to keep in mind to minimize damage if you do hit a pothole.

Drive slow

The faster you drive, the harder you hit a pothole and the more damage you cause to your car.

Look out for puddles

Puddles may look innocent, but they can actually be a deep pothole filled with water.

Lay off the brakes

Slamming on the brakes while you go over a pothole can worsen the damage to your car.

Inflate your tires

Having tires that are inflated can add protection to your car.

Hit the pothole square on

Don’t turn your wheel and hit the pothole at an angle. This can cause more damage.

