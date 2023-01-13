Pedestrian killed in December crash near downtown Colorado Springs ID’d

Crash along Nevada in Colorado Springs.
Crash along Nevada in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 40-year-old woman has been identified as the person fatally injured just before Christmas while crossing a street south of downtown Colorado Springs.

The crash was reported on South Nevada near Las Vegas Street on the evening of Dec. 23. According to police, the victim was crossing Nevada outside of a crosswalk and was hit by a northbound vehicle.

“Emergency personnel arrived on scene and immediately transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene until officers arrived,” police said.

The woman later died in the hospital and was identified Friday as Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs.

Investigators do not believe speeding, drugs or alcohol were factors in the deadly crash.

