‘I was begging for him to let us out,’ kidnapping victims speaks, suspect facing multiple felony charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kera Quintana says she and her four-year-old daughter were held against their will while her ex-boyfriend drove them across county lines.

Eric Morales is facing multiple felony charges, 11 News’ initial reporting of the crime can be found here.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the Colorado Springs Police alerted them back in December that a white SUV was headed into their jurisdiction and that a women and child were being held unwillingly. Quintana says this was her and her daughter.

“He had us on child lock and the windows were locked, there was no way of getting out of the car.”

Quintana says Morales was unaware she had a cellphone with her and was able to secretly share her location with authorities. Officials say they were able to find the car and a chase ensued.

A press release from The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Morales refused to stop the car even after stop sticks were deployed and that he hit a police vehicle. Quitana tells 11 News the car Morales was driving was hers.

“He said the only way he was going to give himself up is if we all were involved”

Officials say the chase turned into a stand off that shut down I-25 for over three hours.

Quitana says she was begging Morales to let them go the entire time, “I told him if you’re not gonna let me out at least let my daughter out.”

The mother says she and her daughter were finally able to escape when a deputies car hit them from behind, which she says caused Morales to freeze for a moment. Quitana says this gave her enough time to reach into the front seat and unlock the doors. She tells 11 News she first threw her daughter out, but when she tried to exit the vehicle Morales grabbed her shirt.

“I really thought we’re gonna die that night.”

Quitana says she was able to get free and she and her daughter ran to safety.

Morales is being charged with multiple felonies for the crime in both El Paso and Douglas County. Records also show Morales has separate charges in Pueblo County, including assault. Morales is a registered sex offender in Texas and Colorado.

