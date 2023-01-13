Crash impacts traffic on SB I-25 in the Monument area on Friday
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound I-25 was closed for a short period of time north of Colorado Springs on Friday for a crash.
Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received the call just after 4 p.m. near Mile Marker 163 in the Monument area. As of 4:30 p.m., traffic was still backed up.
State Patrol adds there were no life-threatening injuries in this crash.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
